AIIMS MBBS 3rd round seat allotment result 2019: The third round of counselling MBBS 2019 has been declared by the All India Institute of Medical Science. Candidates those who have been selected should report to the allotted colleges with the necessary documents.

AIIMS MBBS 3rd round seat allotment result 2019: All India Institute of Medical Science has declared the third round of counselling MBBS 2019. The medical research and training institute has come out with the list of candidates who have been selected in the third round of counselling for its MBBS course on the official website aiimsexams.org.

Steps to check third round of counselling of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) – MBBS 2019

Step 1: Visit the official AIIMS entrance exam website aiimsexams.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Result of 3rd Round of Online Seat Allocation/Counselling for MBBS 2019 Course’ which would appear on the right-hand side panel titled ‘Important Announcements’

Step 3: A PDF file will open with a list of roll numbers that have been selected

Step 4: Press the F3 button on your keyboard

Step 5: Type your roll number on the small dialogue box that appears on the top-right-hand-side of the screen

Selected candidates are required to report to the allotted colleges with the necessary documents to fulfil the seat acceptance formalities by August 14, 2019. If the candidate fails to do, then their seat will be deemed vacant for the Open Round Seat allotment.

Documents asked at the time of admission

Offer Letter

Seat allocation letter

Registration Slip

Admit Card issued by AIIMS

Self-attested copy of the certificate in proof of passing the 12th class under 10+2 Scheme/Senior School Certificate Examination/ Intermediate Science or an equivalent examination from a recognized Board.

Self-attested copy of the certificate from the Board showing his/her date of birth.

Self-attested copy of marks sheet of the qualifying examination

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App