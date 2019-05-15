AIIMS MBBS Admit Card 2019 released: AIIMS MBBS Admit Card 2019 released: AIIMS has released hall tickets on the official website at aiimsexams.org for pursuing the MBBS entrance test. Reports said that only those students will be able to download hall tickets who have completed the registration process.

AIIMS MBBS Admit Card 2019 released: The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) on Wednesday released hall tickets on the official website at aiimsexams.org. The admit cards are for the undergraduate entrance examination for pursuing MBBS. Reports said that only those students will be able to download hall tickets who have completed the registration process.

The entrance test will be conducted on May 25 and May 26, this month. Reports said that the result for AIIMS MBBS examination will be announced on June 12, next month.

Check steps to download AIIMS MBBS admit card 2019:

• Candidates need to visit the official website of AIIMS at mbbs.aiimsexams.org

• Click on the link that reads MBBS admit card 2019 on the homepage

• You will be taken to another page

• You need to log-in by providing the registration number

• Admit card will be displayed on the screen

• Download the same and take a print out

Candidates are advised to take hall tickets along on the exam day. No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination centre without carrying the admit card. On the exam day, AIIMS official will ensure whether candidates are carrying the admit card or not. Only after proper identification, candidates will be allowed to sit in for the entrance test.

About AIIMS

All India Institute of Medical Sciences was established as an autonomous institution in 1958 through an Act of Parliament. AIIMS awards its own degrees and other academic distinctions to candidates.

