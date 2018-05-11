The MBBS Admit Cards 2018 has been uploaded on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Candidates can download their admit cards at aiimsexams.org with the help of the steps given below. The AIIMS MBBS Entrance Exam 2018 is scheduled to be conducted on May 26 and May 27.

AIIMS MBBS Admit Cards 2018: The admit cards for the AIIMS MBBS 2018 Medical Entrance examination has been released on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Candidates appearing for the examination can download their admit cards at aiimsexams.org. The AIIMS MBBS 2018 examinations are held for admissions into the MBBS courses at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The medical entrance examination is scheduled to be held on May 26 and 27, 2018.

According to the latest updates, the results of the entrance examination will be declared on June 18, 2018. The AIIMS MBBS entrance examination 2018 will be conducted through computer-based in two shifts per day on May 26 and 27. Moreover, the examination will be held across different states in India and online mock test for the examination is also available on the website. candidates can make themselves familiar with the methods of the examination by logging into the website to give mock test. To get access to the mock test online, candidates need to upload their admit cards at www.aiimsexams.org.

ALSO READ: JKBOSE Class 12 results 2018: Kashmir division HSC Part 2 results released @ jkbose.jk.gov.in, check how to download

Students can follow the steps given below, to download their admit cards:

Log on to the official website of AIIMS MBBS exam i.e. aiimsexams.org or mdmsmch.aiimsexams.org On the homepage of the website, click on the Academic Courses tab The candidates will be directed to a new page, Search for the MBBS link and click on the same Now, click on proceed link Enter the required details such as Candidate ID, Password and the captcha code for logging in The candidates will now be logged into the desired page

To go to the official website and download the admit cards for the AIIMS MBBS Entrance Examination 2018 directly click here: “AIIMS MBBS Admit Cards 2018”

The AIIMS MBBS Entrance examination is the gateway for admission into various courses at All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

ALSO READ: CGBSE Class 10 and 12 Results 2018 declared @ cgbse.nic.in, check how to download

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App