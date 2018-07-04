AIIMS MBBS Counselling 2018: The counselling for AIIMS MBBS 2018 is all set to start soon and according to latest reports, the merit list for the first round of candidates for AIIMS MBBS counselling 2018 has been released on the official website of AIIMS. Candidates can download the same at aiimsexams.org.

According to reports in a leading daily, the candidates who do not attend the first round of counselling for MBBS seat allocation will not be eligible for the second and third round of counselling. However, reports say that those candidates can participate in the open round of MBBS seat allocation, which will be held later.

The result of the AIIMS MBBS 2018 courses in the national capital including Jodhpur, Guntur, Patna, Bhopal, Raipur, Nagpur, Rishikesh and Bhubaneshwar was declared on the official website of AIIMS on June 18, 2018. Last year, around 2,84,737 candidates appeared for the AIIMS MBBS entrance examination and the results were out on June 15.

Steps how to check the merit list online:

Log on to the official website of AIIMS at – https://www.aiimsexams.org Search for the link that read ‘Important Notifications’, and under that click on ‘Seat Allocation NOTICE No. 41/2018 dated 02.07.2018 Announcement of First Round of Online Allocation / Counselling for MBBS 2018 Course’ Press the CTRL+F button and type your Roll Number in the space provided on the screen The merit list for AIIMS MBBS Counselling 2018 will be displayed on the screen of your computer Now, download the pdf and take a print out of the same for future reference

To go to the official website directly and check the details, click here: https://www.aiimsexams.org/

