All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will be releasing the AIIMS MBBS Entrance 2018 results on its official website in a week. Candidates who had appeared for the examination this year can check their results at aiimsexams.org as soon as it is out.

AIIMS MBBS Entrance Result 2018: The all India medical entrance examination or AIIMS MBBS Entrance 2018 results are going to be announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) within a week. The examination was conducted n two shifts, morning and afternoon where more than one lakh students have reportedly appeared. The results will be published on the official website of AIIMS and students who had appeared for the examination this year can download their results from the same.

The medical institute will be releasing the dates for counselling after the declaration of the AIIMS Entrance Results 2018 at aiimsexams.org. The ranks will be given to candidates on basis of their scores. Those who secure a higher percentile in Biology will be given the higher ranking. And if there is a tie between two candidates’ score in Biology, candidates with higher percentile in Chemistry will be given the higher ranking.

Moreover, if two candidates have the same percentile in both Biology and Chemistry, the candidate with higher percentile in Physics will be given higher ranking. However, in case two candidates have the same score in all the three subjects (Biology, Physics and Chemistry) the candidate older by age will be given preference.

Steps to check AIIMS Entrance Exam Results 2018:

Log in to the official website of AIIMS, Search for the link that read, “AIIMS 2018 Entrance Results” and click on the same Candidates will be directed to a new window Now enter your Registration Number, Date of Birth and submit Your result will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the results and take a print out if necessary for future reference.

To go to the official website directly, click here: https://www.aiimsexams.org/

