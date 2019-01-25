AIIMS MBBS exam 2019: The All Indian Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) has declared the final application status for AIIMS MBBS exam 2019 on the official website aiimsexams.org. The interested candidates can check their final application status.

AIIMS MBBS exam 2019: The All Indian Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) has announced the final application status for AIIMS MBBS exam 2019 on the official website aiimsexams.org. The candidates who registered can check their final application status. Prior to this, when the same was uploaded, the applicants were given the opportunity to make corrections in their application forms. The last date for correction window on January 22, 2019 for uploading the final applications.

The candidates whose applications which have been rejected will not be allowed to appear for the entrance exam for the admission to MBBS programme in AIIMS.

How to check AIIMS MBBS 2019 basic registration status

Step 1: Go to the official website, aiimsrxams.org

Step 2: Click on the ‘academic courses’ link displayed on the home page.

Step 3: Click on the link ‘proceed for prospective applicants advanced registration (PAAR)’

Step 4: Click on the ‘undergraduate courses’ button on the new page

Step 5: Log-in to check the status

The accepted candidates of Basic Registration will only be eligible to generate code for final registration based on which admit cards will be released.

Important dates:

Commencement of final registration: February 21, 2019.

Closing date of final registration: March 12, 2019 at 5 pm.

The MBBS AIIMS 2019 exam begins: May 25 (Saturday) and 26, 2019 (Sunday).

It will be held in two shifts, morning (9 am to 12:30 pm) and afternoon (3 pm to 6:30 pm).

