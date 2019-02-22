AIIMS MBBS registration 2019: All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) MBBS admission 2019 final registration begun yesterday on February 21, 2019. The portal has been reopened for generation of code process for applicants who did their basic registration formalities but couldn't generate code for final registration.

AIIMS MBBS registration 2019: The registration process for the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) MBBS admission 2019 has begun at the official website of AIIMS. As per the official notice issued by the board, the final registration process will start from today i.e February 21, 2019, to March 12, 2019. The final registration process for All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) MBBS admission includes fee payment, selection of preferred city for those candidates who have complemented their basic registration process.

The All India Institute of Medical Science has also reopened its generation of code process for applicants who did their basic registration formalities but couldn’t generate code for final registration. The portal will be opened from February 23, 2019, to March 12, 2019. There will be three steps to the reillustration process- Basic generation, generation of code followed by final registration.

All India Institute of Medical Science MBBS admit card will be generated on may 15,2019. And the exam for the same will be conducted on May 25 and 26.

All India Institute of Medical Science MBBS 2019: steps to apply

Step 1: Check the official website of All India Institute of Medical Science

Step 2: On the homepage click on academic sources

Step 3: On the homepage click on undergraduate courses

Step 4: Generate code for the exam you are preparing

Step 5: After application submission, you will receive a unique code on your e-mail and number

Step 6: Make payment

Step 7: take print out or future references

