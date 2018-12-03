AIIMS MBBS Registration 2019: The registration for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS MBBS) examination has begun. The candidates who wish to apply for the examination can visit on the official website at aiimsexams.org. AIIMS MBBS 2019 examination is scheduled to be held on May 25 and May 26, 2019. The registration process will take place in two stages - basic and final.

The applicants must have qualified the class 12 examination from a recognised board with having at least 60% marks in English, physics, chemistry and biology subjects. Candidates are advised to follow the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for regular updates related to the examination.

AIIMS MBBS 2019: Paper pattern:

Physics: 60 questions

Chemistry: 60 questions

Biology: 60 questions

General knowledge: 10 questions

Aptitude and logical thinking: 10 questions.

AIIMS MBBS 2019: Syllabus in detail:

Physics

1. Kinematics

2. Laws of motion

3. Electrostatics

4. Magnetism and magnetic effects of Current

5. Rotational mechanics

6. Current Electricity

7. Optics

8. Electromagnetic Waves

9. Nuclei, atoms and its structure

10. Modern physics

Chemistry

1. Classification of Elements

2. Solid state

3. Surface Chemistry

5. Structure of Atom

6. Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure

7. Properties of Matter- Gases and Liquids

8. Chemical Kinetics

9. p- block elements

10. d and f block elements

11. Haloalkenes and Haloarenes

12. Polymers

13. Aldehydes, Carbooxylic acids

14. Organic compounds containing Nitrogen

Biology

1. Cell structure and function

2. Human physiology

3. Reproduction

4. Genetics and evolution

5. Biology and Human welfare

6. Biotechnology and its applications

7. Ecology and environment.

