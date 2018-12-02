All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has started the online registration for MBBS 2018 on its official website— aiimsexams.org. The process of registration will take place in two stages on May 25 and 26, 2019. Follow the simple steps given below to register online on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has started the online registration for MBBS 2018 on its official website— aiimsexams.org. The interested and willing candidates should register themselves to appear in the exam. The process of registration will take place in two stages — basic and final and the examinations will be held on May 25 and 26, 2019. The applicants must have qualified the class 12 examination from a recognised board with having atleast 60% marks in English, physics, chemistry and biology subjects.

The AIIMS will give a relaxation to the reserved category (SC/ST/OPH) candidates and will be allowed with 50 per cent aggregate. Follow the simple steps given below to register online on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Here are the steps to fill the online registration form for AIIMS MBBS 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences- aiimsexams.org.

Step 2: Click on the relevant link that reads online MBBS registration.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new website @ ugcourses.aiimsexams.org

Step 4: Click the registration option.

Step 5: Submit the basic details of the candidate.

Step 6: As the process completes, note down the registration number and ID or take a print of the same for future use.

