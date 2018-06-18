The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) MBBS Results 2018 are likely to be out today, June 18. The result of the entrance test for MBBS courses will be declared on the official website i.e. aiimsexams.org. Candidates, who appeared for the examination can follow the steps given below to check their AIIMS MBBS Result 2018.

The marks and percentage of topper candidates will be available on the AIIMS official website-aiimsexams.org soon after the AIIMS MBBS Result 2018 will be declared.

Steps to check AIIMS MBBS Result 2018:

Step 1: Log in to the AIIMS official website – aiimsexams.org.

Step 2: Click on the link that says AIIMS MBBS Result 2018 on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the required details and enter submit.

Step 4: Download the result.

Step 5: Take a print out of the AIIMS MBBS Result 2018 for future references.

The AIIMS MBBS entrance examination was held on May 26 and 27 at various centre across the country. The candidates who appeared for the examination will now have to appear for a medical examination which will be held by the medical board. If the board finds a candidate medically unfit, she or he will not be admitted to the course.

Last year, the AIIMS MBBS Results 2017 were declared on June 15 in which out of 3,64,242 eligible candidates, 2,84,737 candidates gave the exam. Around 1,50,793 women appeared for the MBBS examination whereas 1,33,933 men and other 11 third-gender candidates wrote the paper. The position of All India Topper was bagged by Nishita Purohit of Surat (Gujrat).

