AIIMS MBBS Result 2019: All India Institute of Medical Science has released the AIIMS MBBS third round allotment result on its official website. All those candidates who had applied for the allotment process can check allotment result on the official website of AIIMS on aiimsexams.org.

The third allotment list includes the name of the candidates those who had applied between August 5, 2019, and August 7, 2019. Candidates must note that those who have been allotted seats in the 3rd round but fail to choose to either to Accept or Decline the allotted seat and complete the required formalities by August 14, 2019, will not be considered and they won’t be alotted the seat.

Steps to check AIIMS MBBS third round allotment result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS on aiimsexams.org,

Step 2: On the homepage, select the link available which says ‘Result of 3rd Round of Online Seat Allocation/ Counselling for MBBS 2019 Course’

Step 3: Through this link, candidates would be redirected to a new page

Step 4: AIIMS MBBS 3rd Allotment Result 2019 will display on the screen

Step 5: Press Control and F key

Step 6: Enter Roll Number or overall rank to find it in the list

Step 7: Download it for further reference.

The AIIMS MBBS 3rd Round allotment result 2019 will include details of the candidates like the Roll No. of the candidates, the overall rank category of the candidate, the category rank, the PWBD, the Institute Allotted and the Category of Allocated Seat.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App