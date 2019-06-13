AIIMS MBBS Result 2019: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences or AIIMS has released the MBBS Entrance exam results or AIIMS MBBS Results on its official website - aiimsexams.org. Download the results with the five simple steps given below.

AIIMS MBBS Result 2019: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences or AIIMS has declared the MBBS Entrance exam results or AIIMS MBBS Results yesterday, June 12, 2019, through its official website – aiimsexams.org. According to the reports, National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test or NEET AIR 2 Bhavik Bansal has this year bagged the top spot in the AIIMS MBBS Exam 2019.

Bhavik Bansal has become the AIIMS MBBS 2019 topper, who reportedly wants to pursue research. Meanwhile, those who have appeared in the examination can check their results by following the simple steps to download the AIIMS MBBS Result 2019 given below.

How to download the AIIMS MBBS 2019 results with the five simple steps given below?

Candidates need to vfisit the official website of All India Institutes of Medical Sciences – aiimsexams.org On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “AIIMS Result 2019” and wait for the page to load Now, on the directed page, enter the necessary details asked The Candidates’ sectional score and overall AIIMS Result 2019 will appear on the screen Download the result and take a printout of AIIMS MBBS 2019 Result sheet for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the AIIMS MBBS Result 2019

Candidates must note that the process of counselling shall start in the first week of July and the authority will notify the date and time of AIIMS MBBS Counseling through its official website soon. The counselling for admission will be held in three phases for the candidates who have qualified.

There are 15 AIIMS located across the country in places mentioned below:

New Delhi, Bathinda, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Deogarh, Gorakhpur, Jodhpur, Kalyani, Mangalagiri, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rae, Bareli, Rishikesh and Telangana.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App