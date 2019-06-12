AIIMS has notified that the results for the AIIMS entrance examination will be announced on June 12, 2019. here is a list of websites where students can check their results. details of what to do after the results are also provided below.

AIIMS (All India Institute of medical sciences ) MBBS entrance examination was held on May 25 and May 26, 2019, and the results of the aims entrance examinations are to be out today. To felicitate the students to check their results, here are some websites where you can check your results.

1.website: http://ww1.aiimsexam.org/

Step1- open the official website of the AIIMS examination- http://ww1.aiimsexam.org/ step 2- on the homepage of the site there will be a result option. Click on the results.

Step 3- click on academics

Step 4- the MBBS option will be available on the screen, click on MBBS option.

Step 5- log in using the provided user ID and password.

Step 6- your results will appear on the screen

Step7- Download your result and take a print out of it for future references.

After the announcement of the results, students can enrol themselves in MBBS course in AIIMS in any of the 9 AIIMS in various cities- New Delhi, Patna, Guntur, Nagpur, Jodhpur, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar and Rishikesh.

Soon after the results are out, an online counselling will be conducted and the result of the counselling will be announced on June 18, 2019. Students should take note that unsuccessful candidates will not be notified; however, the rank/marks will be available online on the official site of AIIMS.

AIIMS entrance examinations are conducted to fill in the 1207 seats in the MBBS course in AIIMS. This year 2 lakh students appeared for the examinations. It is a computer-based test conducted in two shifts all over the country.

Last year the topper of the AIIMS entrance examination was Eliza Bansal from Punjab.

