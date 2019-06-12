aiimsexams.org, AIIMS MBBS Result 2019: Download AIIMS result 2019 and merit list. The AIIMS MBBS Result 2019 is expected to be out at about 11 am on the official website, aiimsexams.org. Candidates who appeared for the AIIMS MBBS entrance exam are required to keep an eye on the official website to get the MBBS result 2019 related updates.

AIIMS MBBS Result 2019 @ aiimsexams.org: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is expected to declare the AIIMS MBBS entrance result 2019 today at about 11 am on the official website i.e. aiimsexams.org. Sources too have confirmed that the AIIMS MBBS result 2019 is likely to be released today.

Over 200,000 had appeared for the AIIMS MBBC entrance exam 2019 for a total of more than 1,207 seats. Candidates should note that AIIMS will only be releasing the AIIMS MBBS 2019 merit list of candidates which usually comprises the names of shortlisted or selected candidates for admission to the MBBS course.

Those who appeared for the entrance test are required to check the official website once the result is out. AIIMS had conducted the MBBS entrance examination on May 25 and May 26, 2019, at various centres across India. Candidates are required to keep their registration number ready beforehand to avoid the last minute hassle.

Whosoever qualifies the entrance will be eligible for counselling. The schedule of online seat allocation for counselling will be intimated later through the official website. The result of online counselling will be declared by June 18, 2019.

The official notification read that the list of candidates who qualify for online counselling to the MBBS course would be declared tentatively by June 18, 2019. Roll numbers of candidates who qualify for admission will be available on AIIMS website.

AIIMS MBBS Result 2019 @ aiimsexams.org: Here’s how to check

Go to the official website i.e. aiimsexams.org

Click the link that reads MBBS Result 2019

A new page will appear wherein you will be required to enter your credentials like registration number and other details

Click submit button

Now AIIMS MBBS Result 2019 will be displayed on your screens

Download the result and take a print out for future references such as counselling

