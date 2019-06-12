AIIMS MBBS Result 2019: The examination section of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, had conducted the AIIMS entrance test on May 25 and 26, 2019.

AIIMS MBBS Result 2019: The examination section of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, is likely to release the AIIMS MBBS 2019 result today (on Wednesday, June 12, 2019). Medical aspirants, who took the AIIMS entrance test on May 25 and 26, can check their results on the official website at aiimsexams.org.

Though the total number of seats in the MBBS programme is 1,207, more than 20,000 students had appeared for the AIIMS MBBS entrance exam 2019, an official notification said. These seats are divided among 15 AIIMS Institutes located at New Delhi, Bathinda, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Deogarh, Gorakhpur, Jodhpur, Kalyani, Mangalagiri, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rae Bareli, Rishikesh and Telangana.

Once the AIIMS MBBS exam results are announced, authorities will release a common merit list for SC candidates, merit list for ST candidates, and merit list for OBC candidates. Apart from that, AIIMS will also release two separate merit lists – 1) rank-wise merit list and 2) roll number-wise merit list. AIIMS result 2019 includes the overall rank, category rank, the subject-wise and overall percentile of candidates.

AIIMS MBBS Result 2019: Steps to Download AIIMS MBBS 2019 Rank Card

Step 1: Visit the official website of Examination Section of All India Institutes of Medical Sciences: aiimsexams.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on to AIIMS Result 2019

Step 3: Click it and enter the required details

Step 4: Your sectional score and overall AIIMS Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout of AIIMS MBBS 2019 Result

