AIIMS MBBS Result 2019: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, will release the AIIMS MBBS 2019 result on June 12 on the official website, aiimsexams.org. The AIIMS MBBS result will be uploaded on the exam convener’s website in the form of a merit list. As per the information available, the common merit list and category-wise AIIMS MBBS 2019 merit lists will be available in an online mode on June 12.

The counselling round will begin in July’s first week. A total of three phases are scheduled for allotting seat for qualifying candidates.

The national level AIIMS 2019 Entrance examination was conducted on May 25-26 in two shifts. Nearly 1,207 MMBS seats are vacant for the year 2019, current academic session. These seats are divided among 15 AIIMS located at New Delhi, Bathinda, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Deogarh, Gorakhpur, Jodhpur, Kalyani, Mangalagiri, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rae Bareli, Rishikesh and Telangana.

AIIMS Result 2019: Steps to download AIIMS MBBS 2019 rank card

Step 1- Go to the official website of Examination Section of All India Institutes of Medical Sciences: aiimsexams.org

Step 2– On the homepage, search for AIIMS Result 2019 tab

Step 3– Click on it. Enter the required details

Step 4– Your sectional score and overall AIIMS Result 2019 will appear on the screen

Step 5– Download and take a print-out of AIIMS MBBS 2019 result

After the declaration of the result, one can check it after following certain steps.

