AIIMS MBBS Result 2019: Check direct link to download AIIMS 2019 MBBS entrance result. Medical aspirants who are waiting for AIIMS MBBS Result 2019 can check their results online today @aiimsexams.org. The result link will be activated soon after the results of AIIMS MBBS 2019 is available on the website.

AIIMS MBBS Results 2019 @ aiimsexams.org AIIMS MBBS 2019 examination results will be declared today by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Candidates who have appeared for the AIIMS MBBS 2019 entrance examination can visit the official website to check the results. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website aiimsexams.org for the current updates regarding the results.

AIIMS will today mainly release the AIIMS MBBS 2019 Merit List today as result. The AIIMS MBBS Merit List 2019 would consist of the names of the shortlisted or selected candidates for admission to the MBBS programme.

Check your result here: https://www.aiimsexams.org/

The detailed AIIMS Scorecard / Rank-card along with the individual marks of the candidates will be published later on the official website aiimsexams.org. Tomorrow, in all possibility, candidates will be able to check the AIIMS MBBS 2019 Merit List online followed by the individual results.

AIIMS MBBS Entrance exams were held last month on 25th and 26th June 2019. The exam was conducted in two shifts across the country and the exam duration was of 3.5 hours. Around 2.2 lakh medical aspirants appeared for the AIIMS MBBS Exam 2019 and are waiting for their result on 12th June 20019. A total of 1207 seats would be filled on the basis of the entrance examination.

