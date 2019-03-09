AIIMS New Delhi Recruitment 2019: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has invited applications for recruitment to the available posts of Scientist C, SRF and others. Eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview that will be held on 20th March 2019.

AIIMS New Delhi Recruitment 2019: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has invited applications for the recruitment to the posts of Scientist C, SRF and others through a notification released on the official website of the institute. Those who are interested and eligible for the posts can appear for a walk-in-interview that will be held on 20th March 2019. For details regarding the eligibility criteria such as education qualification, age limit, reservation, etc, candidates need to go through the full details in the notification on the official website of AIIMS.

Vacancy details:

1. SRF – 1 Post

2. Laboratory Assistant – 1 Post

3. Scientist C – 2 Posts

4. Research Assistant – 1 Post

Educational Qualification needed for Scientist C, SRF and Other Posts, Eligible candidates should go through the criteria list properly:

Scientist C – PhD with 2 years of research experience.

SRF – MBBS

Important note: Eligible candidates must bring their documents along with them on 20th March for thier Walk-in-interview

Venue of the Interview: Laboratory Oncology Unit, Dr. B.R.A. IRCH, AIIMS, New Delhi

For more details, candidates should visit the official website https://www.aiimsexams.org/

