All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, declared the results on Thursday of the NORCET 2020 examination on its official website, aiimsexams.org. Candidates who have appeared in the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 2020 can now check their results online by visiting their official website. AIIMS has prepared the roll number wise list of Provisionally Qualified Candidates.

Online CBT Examination was held on September 9 for recruitment to the post of Nursing Officer at AIIMS, New Delhi. On the basis of performance in Online CBT Examination the list of qualifying students have been prepared. Registered students are requested to follow the following steps to know their eligibility and other details.

Know how to download to AIIMS NORCET Results 2020. Follow the following steps to:

Registered candidates visit the official website at aiimsexams.org. Click on the link to check Result: Roll number wise list of Provisionally Qualified Candidates in Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)-2020 on their homepage It will be directed to a new page or click here. The result will be displayed on the next screen Candidates can either save or print it You can directly take a printout and save it on the computer. It is advisable to download it for future reference.

The provisionally prepared list of qualifying candidates are displayed online. Qualified candidates are requested to contact the main examination office.