AIIMS Nursing Officers Exam 2018: The Nursing Officers Exam which was scheduled to be held on December 7 has been postponed by the authority. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of AIIMS for the new examination dates.

AIIMS Nursing Officers Exam 2018: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has released a notification for the postponement of the AIIMS Nursing Officer Recruitment Exam 2018. According to the latest updates, the Nursing Officers exam which was earlier scheduled to be held on December 7, 2018, has now been postponed. However, the dates have not been announced by the Examination conducting authority on the official website – https://www.aiimsexams.org/. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for further updates and the new date for the recruitment exam of Nursing Officers.

Moreover, the postponement of the examination is due to the upcoming elections in the state of Rajasthan and Telangana. As per a notification released on the official website of AIIMS, it has been learned that the recruitment examination of Nursing Officers for AIIMS Bhopal, Patna, Raipur and Jodhpur. has been postponed till further orders. Meanwhile, the Admit Cards will also be released on the official website soon. However, the authority has not made any official announcement regarding the same yet.

How to check the dates on the official website?

Candidates need to log into the official website – https://www.aiimsexams.org/

Search for the link that the schedule for the exam on the homepage ie. ‘recruitments’

Click on the recruitment tab on the homepage

Now, on clicking on the link, candidates will be directed to a different page

Search for the relevant details on the page

Download the same and take a print out if necessary for reference

To go to the official website of the AIIMS Exam Conducting Authority and download the schedule, click on this link: https://www.aiimsexams.org/

