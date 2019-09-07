AIIMS Nursing Officer Admit Card 2019: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) released the admit cards for Nursing Officer recruitment examinations recently. Interested candidates are requested to download the admit card from the official website of AIIMS- iimsexams.org.

AIIMS Nursing Officer Admit Card 2019: The admit cards for Nursing Officer recruitment examinations have been released by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The candidates who are interested to appear in the examination can download the admit card from the official website of AIIMS iimsexams.org. The Nursing Officer recruitment examination will be held on September 9, 2019. AIIMS will conduct the exam from 9 am tom 12 noon, candidates are requested to reach the exam hall before time.

The candidates who have applied for the Nursing Officer recruitment examination are requested to download their respective admit cards through online mode. Interested candidates are required to download the hall ticket from the official AIIMS website.

Eligibility criteria for AIIMS Nursing Officer recruitment: The candidates will be eligible to apply for the exam if they have done BSc (honours) Nursing or BSc (post-basic) Nursing or BSc (post certificate) from a renowned university. Also, Candidates who have done diploma in general nursing midwifery and have an experience of 2 years in a 50 bedded hospital can also apply. The salary given to the selected candidates who manage to clear the test will be between Rs 44,900 and Rs 1,42,400 respectively.

Steps to download AIIMS Nursing Officer admit 2019:

Step 1: Go on to the official website of AIIMS- aiimsexams.org

Step 2: Click on link download admit card

Step 3: Enter details- registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear

Step 5: Download and print for future reference

For more details, candidates are requested to check the official website of AIIMS.

