AIIMS Nursing Officer merit list 2019: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the merit list for the Nursing Officer examination 2019. Check details.

AIIMS Nursing Officer merit list 2019 out; know how to download @ aiimsexams.org

AIIMS Nursing Officer merit list 2019: The Nursing Officer result 2019 have been declared by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) previously and now the organizations has released the merit list for all the candidates who have appeared in the examination. the nursing officer merit list has been released on the official website of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). All the candidates who have appeared for the same can check and download their result by visiting the official website of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), aiimsexam.org. The merit list will contain the rank list of all the candidates appeared in the exam. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Nursing Officer Exam was held in India on September 15, 2019.

Steps to check AIIMS Nursing Officer merit list 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), aiimsexams.org.

Step 2: Tap the result tab present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Tap the link saying Result for the recruitment to thje post of Nursing officer 2019 for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Step 5: Merit list will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Search for your name in the merit list.

Step 7: Download the merit list.

Step 8: Take a print out of the merit list and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

Through this recruitment drive, a total number of 503 vacancies are to be filled for the post of Grade B Nurse in various hospitals in Delhi including Sucheta Kriplani hospital, VMMC and Safdurganj hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, Kalawati Saran children hospital and Lady Hardinge medical college.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App