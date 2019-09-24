AIIMS Nursing Officer Result: The staff nurse results of the AIIMS, Delhi, has been announced on the official website. Candidates who had appeared in the examination need to visit the official website and download AIIMS Nursing Officer Result 2019.

AIIMS Nursing Officer Result 2019: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, has released the AIIMS Nursing Officer Result 2019 today, September 24. The result was announced on the official website at www.aiimsexams.org. The AIIMS had earlier released the official notification informing the candidates that results would be declared today.

Candidates, who had appeared in the examination, can visit the official website and download their scores. They should keep their ID and password in hand so that they would not face any issues while accessing the results.

Steps to download AIIMS Nursing Officer Result 2019:

First, visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.org On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab Click on the link that reads Nursing Officer Here, you need to click on AIIMS Nursing Officer Result 2019 link Enter your credentials AIIMS Nursing Officer Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen Download the sane and take a printout for future correspondence

Once selected, the new entrants will be posted in AIIMS, Delhi and four other government hospitals across the national capital. These hospitals are Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College and Smt. Sucheta Kriplani Hospital and Kalawati Saran Children’s Hospital.

The AIIMS, Delhi, will be filling as many as 1355 Nursing Officer posts through the recruitment drive. The selected candidates are required to undergo a medical examination and document verification. The dates for the same are yet to be announced.

