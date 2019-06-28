The Patna unit AIIMS is recruiting for various posts including Medical Officer Homoeopathy (group A) and Medical Officer Unani (group A), Law Officer (Group-A), Assistant Stores Officer and others at the official website. candidates need to check the website and apply for the posts. The interested candidates who have the required degree can apply.

The AIIMS Patna is recruiting for the posts of senior medical officer and other posts. The interested candidates can apply for the post on the official website @aiimspatna.org. The last date for the online application for the post is August 8, 2019. The candidates can check the official website an apply for the same after login the website.

How to apply:

1. Visit the official website @aiimspatna.org

2. Click on the job link

3. Apply for the post

4. Enter details

5. Pay the fees

6. Download the document

7. Take the printout for the future reference

For the senior medical officer, Candidates must have a degree in Homoeopathy from a recognized University/Statutory State Board/Council/ Faculty of Indian Medicine or equivalent. The candidate should have five years of clinical and/or teaching experience in a recognized hospital/teaching institution. For the Medical Ayurveda Group A post, the candidate should have a degree in Ayurveda from a Recognized University. They should also have 3 years’ clinical and/or teaching experience in a recognized hospital.

For Medical Officer Homoeopathy (group A) and Medical Officer Unani (group A), Law Officer (Group-A), Assistant Stores Officer (Group-B), Electrocardiograph Technical Assistant (Group-B), Bio-Medical Engineer (Group-B), Legal Assistant (Group-B), Stenographer (Group-C), Multi Rehabilitation Worker (Physiotherapist), B and Chest Disease Health Assistant, CSSD Technician (Group-B), Chief Cashier (Group-B), ACS Administrator (Group-B), Cashier (Group-C), Dissection Hall Attendant (Group-C) and others.

The hospital authorities have published the required degree from the recognised institution in the above fields. The interested candidates need to check the website for the other information in the particular field.

