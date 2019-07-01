AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2019: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has issued a recruitment notification for the post of Cashier, Chief Cashier, Legal Assistant, and others. All interested candidates can apply for the post on or before August 12, 2019.

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2019: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna has invited applications to recruit eligible candidates for the post of Cashier, Chief Cashier, Legal Assistant, and others. Interested candidates can apply for the post through a prescribed format on or before August 12, 2019.

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2019: Important Date:

Last date for submission of application – August 12, 2019

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Dissection Hall Attendant – 8 Posts

Cashier – 11 Posts

PACS Administrator – 1 Post

Chief Cashier – 1 Post

CSSD Technician – 6 Posts

Multi Rehabilitation Worker ( Physiotherapist) – 1 Post

TB and Chest Disease Health Assistant – 1 Post

Legal Assistant – 1 Post

Stenographer – 23 Posts

IIMS Patna Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Dissection Hall Attendant – 10+2 or equivalent with one year experience in the concerned department or 10th pass with three years experience in the concerned department.

Cashier – Degree in Commerce from a recognized university or its equivalent and at least 2 years experience of handling accounts work of a Government Organisation and having proficiency in computer application.

PACS Administrator – B.E/ B.Tech/ MCA + 2 years experience in Medical IT systems/ PACS.

Chief Cashier – Graduate in Commerce

Multi Rehabilitation Worker (Physiotherapist) – Bachelor’s Degree in Physiotherapy from a recognized Institute/University with 2 years experience Or Diploma in Rehabilitation with 5 years experience. Registered with the Physiotherapy Council.

CSSD Technician – B.Sc ( Microbiology or Medical Technology) with 3 years experience in CSSD in a 200 bedded Hospital or Staff Nurse ( A Grade Registration) with two year’s experience in a hospital or Theatre Assistant Course with four years experience in CSSD in a 200 bedded hospital.

Multi Rehabilitation Worker ( Physiotherapist) – Bachelor’s Degree in Physiotherapy from a recognized university, registered with the Physiotherapy Council.

TB and Chest Disease Health Assistant – B.sc (Hons) Nursing from a recognized Institute or Diploma in Nursing with 2 years of relevant experience.

Legal Assistant – Graduate with experience of minimum period of three years assisted a qualified legal practitioner/ firm or as Legal Assistant in the l department of a government organization.

