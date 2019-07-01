AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2019: The applications have been invited for the post of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna for the post of cashier, chief cashier, legal assistant and others. The interested ones can apply for the post through the prescribed format on or before August 12, 2019.

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2019: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna has invited the applications to recruit candidates for the post of Cashier, Chief Cashier, Legal Assistant and Others. Those who are interested in the post can apply for the same through the prescribed format on or before August 12, 2019.

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Dissection Hall Attendant: 8 Posts

Cashier – 11 Posts

PACS Administrator – 1 Post

Chief Cashier – 1 Post

CSSD Technician -6 Posts

Multi Rehabilitation Worker (Physiotherapist) – 1 Post

TB And Chest Disease Health Assistant – 1 Post

Legal Assistant – 1 Post

Stenographer – 23 Posts

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2019: Educational Qualification

Dissection Hall Attendant: 10+2 or equivalent with one year experience in the concerned department. A 10th pass out with 3 years of experience in the concerned department.

Cashier: A degree in Commerce from recognized University. Candidates should have atleast equivalent or at least 2 years experience of handling accounts work of a Government Organization and having proficiency in the Computer application.

PACS Administrator: B.E/B. Tech/MCA+ 2 years experience in Medical IT systems/PACS.

Chief Cashier: Graduate in Commerce.

CSSD Technician: B.Sc. (Microbiology or Medical Technology) with 3 years experience in CSSD in a 200 bedded Hospital or Staff Nurse (A Grade Registration) along with 2 years experience in CSSD in a 200 bedded Hospital or Theatre Assistant Course along with 4 years of experience in CSSD in a 200 bedded Hospital.

A Multi Rehabilitation Worker (Physiotherapist):

Bachelor’s degree in Physiotherapy from a recognized Institute/University. Minimum 2 years of experience or Diploma in rehabilitation along with 5 years experience. It should be registered with the Physiotherapy Council.

TB And Chest Disease Health Assistant: B.Sc. (Hons) Nursing degree from a recognized Institute/University or, Diploma in Nursing with 2 years of relevant experience.

Legal Assistant: Candidate should have an experience of Graduate with a minimum period of 3 years, after assisting a qualified legal practitioner/firm or as Legal Assistant in Legal Department of a Govt. Organisation.

Stenographer: Candidates should have a 12th class or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University or Matriculation or equivalent qualification from a recognized board or university with 5 years’ service as Stenographer in Govt. Organization/ Institution.

