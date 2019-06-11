AIIMS Patna has opened 196 positions for the post of Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Patna has invited applications for the post of Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website of AIIMS Patna from 15 June to 15 July 2019. There are total 196 positions available to be filled.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application – 15 June 2019

Interview Date (Tentative) – 15 July 2019

Educational Qualification and Required Experience:

Professor/Additional Professor Candidates (for General Discipline) – A medical qualification included in the I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule to the Indian medical council Act of 1956 and Fourteen/ten years teaching and/or research experience in recognized institution in the subject of relevance

Professor/Additional Professor Super specialty discipline – A post graduate qualification e.g. MD/MS or a recognized II/ Professor I qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject. M.Ch. for surgical super-specialties and D.M. for Medical super specialties and Twelve/Eight years of teaching and/or research experience in a recognized institution in the subject of specialty after obtaining the qualifying degree of M.Ch. /D.M. in the respective discipline/subject.

Associate Professor – Master’s degree in concerned specialty and a doctorate degree from a recognized university. Experience: Six-year teaching and/or research experience in the discipline/subject concerned.

Assistant Professor – A postgraduate qualification e.g. MD/MS or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject.

