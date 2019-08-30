AIIMS, Patna recruitment 2019: All India Institute of Medical Science, Patna has invited the application for the appointment of Senior Residents posts for the department of physiology. Interested candidates can fill the application form through its official website @aiimspatna.com.

The interview will be conducted at the Committee Room, Ground Floor, in Administrative Block, AllMS Patna on September 3, 2019, at 9:30 am. Eligible candidates are instructed to reach on time along with originals, photocopies of relevant documents and two passport size photographs.

Total 4 posts are vacant for Senior Resident in the Physiology department. Disability candidates can also apply and they have to submit the physically handicapped certificate in original issued by the Medical Board the time of interview. See below what candidates have to carry with them at the time of interview.

AIIMS, Patna recruitment 2019: Things to carry

Certificate of Date of birth or any other birth proof should be carried by candidates.

Certificate of SC or ST or OBC is required as the posts are reserved under categories.

Disability candidates should carry physically handicapped original certificate

MBBS pass certificate and mark sheet should be carried by candidates to interview venue.

MBBS attempt certificate will be submitted at the time of the interview, candidates are advised to carry a photocopy.

Candidates should carry MBBS internship completion certificate with them

MBBS degree should be carried by all the candidates otherwise they will not be allowed to give in an interview.

Candidates should carry MD degree with them.

Candidates need to carry Medical registration certificate from State Medical Council

If the candidates are employed then they have to submit NOC from the present employer

AIIMS, Patna recruitment 2019: Application fee

Candidates with unserved and OBC category have to submit Rs 1000 at the time of interview.

Candidates with SC, ST, and PWD category don’t have to submit any fee.

Women don’t have to submit any fee.

