AIIMS PG 2019: The Basic registration process for the AIIMS PG July 2019 session has begun on the official website of AIIMS. Candidates can register themselves by visiting the website - www.aiimsexams.org. Candidates can check the last date for registering on the website.

AIIMS PG 2019: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has opened the basic registration process for the upcoming AIIMS PG July 2019 session recently, on its official website. Candidates who are interested to appear in the examination can register themselves by logging into the official website. Candidates can visit www.aiims.edu and fill in their application forms before the last date. According to reports, those who complete the basic registration process will also have to complete the final process of registration. However, the date for the final registration has not yet been announced by the examination conducting authority.

Moreover, students who had done the AIIMS PG January 2019 session basic registration need not register for the July session again. The AIIMS PG Entrance exam is conducted for candidates seeking admission to MD/MS/MDS courses at various AIIMS campus across the country. Candidates can follow the instructions given here to apply for the Basic Registration of AIIMS PG 2019 July Session online.

How to apply for the AIIMS PG 2019 July Session?

Log in to the official website of AIIMS Exam – www.aiimsexams.org

Search for the link that reads, “Academic Courses” and click on the tab

Now, candidates will be taken to a page where the course list will be shown

Click on the course you have to apply for

Candidates will again be directed to a new window

Here, click on the Registration/Login tab

Click on the ‘New Registration’ option and fill up the details in the provided fields

Complete the process and submit

Take a print out of the form if necessary for future reference

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More