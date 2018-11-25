AIIMS PG 2019: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has relreased the entrance exam results on its official website. Candidates can now download the list of the qualified candidates by logging into - www.aiimsexams.org.

AIIMS PG 2019: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi has released the results of post graduate entrance exam which was conducted on November 18, 2018 for the January 2019 session or Admissions on its official website – aiimsexams.org. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination and were eagerly waiting for their results can now check the official website to download the list of the qualified candidates.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam need to log into the portal of AIIMS, i.e. www.aiimsexams.org and check if they have been shortlisted for the counselling to be conducted by the authority. Meanwhile, the AIIMS PG entrance examination was conducted for admission to various MD courses at AIIMS New Delhi, Patna, Jodhpur, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Raipur and Rishikesh by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

How to check the list of qualified candidates for admission to the January 2019 session?

Visit the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi – aiimsexams.org

Look for the link that reads, “Important Announcements” on the homepage

Under the option, click on the link that reads, “Result Notification No.-129/2018- Result for the AIIMS PG Entrance Examination for Jan 2019 Session”

Candidates will be directed to a new window

Now, check the document for the AIIMS PG 2019 result

Download the result and take a print out of the same for reference

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More