AIIMS PG 2020: All India Institute of Medical and Science has updated through the recent notification that the final registration for the postgraduate course has begun. Students who have applied for the post-graduation course can complete their final registration on or before October 11. Candidates should visit its official website @aiimsexams.org or click the link below to complete the registration.

The Post-graduation 2020 prospectus has been released which notify that AIIMS offer MD, MNS, MCh(6 years), DM (6 years) and MDS courses at its campuses in Jodhpur, Rishikesh, Patna, Raipur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, and New Delhi. Students who all are seeking to join these programs can apply through its official website. Candidates need to log onto the exam website of AIIMS to complete the application.

Candidates are advised to fill details correctly as no requisite for change will be entertained after final submission of application. Applicants should download printout for the future reference and must keep it safe. Don’t forget the login id and password otherwise, this may put you in trouble, make sure you remembered it or save somewhere.

AIIMS PG 2020: Important dates

Basic Registration began on May 9, 2019

Basic Registration ended on August 27, 2019

Code generation ended on September 16

Final Registration begins on today i.e. September 27

Final Registration will end on October 11

Entrance Exam is on November 17

Result expected to be declared on December 21

AIIMS PG 2020: EWS Quota

From the new session, AIIMS will be introducing new quota that is 10% of the total post-graduate level seat will be reserved for economically weaker sections students. Its a great news for EWS category students they around 15 seats reserved for them followed by 15 in Bhopal campus, 9 in Rishikesh campus, 7 in Raipur campus, 5 Jodhpur campus, 2 in Bhubaneshwar campus and there are no seats in Patna campus.

AIIMS PG 2020: Seat increases

Due to the EWS quota, 9 seats have been increased at Delhi Campus, earlier it was 542 and now it is 549.

