AIIMS PG 2020: The Online Registration process for the postgraduate entrance exam to be held in January 2020 has been extended on the official website. Interested candidates can check the last date for registration in this article.

AIIMS PG 2020: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences or AIIMS has extended the date for online registration to the postgraduate entrance examination scheduled in January 2020. According to the reports, the registration process has been extended through the AIIMS official website – https://www.aiimsexams.org/. Interested candidates must complete the registration process through the AIIMS official website before October 16, 2019. The authority had earlier scheduled the last date of registration for October 11, 2019, but it got extended to the new date mentioned above.

According to the reports, the application status of candidates and the final registration whether accepted or rejected will be published on the official website of the AIIMS on October 23, 2019. Candidates must note that the last date for submission of the scanned copies of necessary documents for the regularization of applications rejected by the authority has been scheduled for October 29, 2019.

Moreover, the postgraduate entrance examination for admissions at AIIMS will be held in CBT or computer-based mode. The examination will be conducted at various centres on November 17, 2019. AIIMS examination conducting authority will declare the AIIMS PG 2020 result five days after the commencement of the exam which is on November 22, 2019.

Meanwhile, as per the notification released by the AIIMS authority, those who complete their 12 months of compulsory rotating Internship or Practical training by January 31, 2020 will be eligible for applying to the entrance exam of the PG programme at AIIMS. Candidates who are going to appear in the examination are advised to give a mock test before appearing in the final test.

AIIMS is likely to start the counseling mock round on December 2, 2019, the details of which will be released through a notification on the official website of the AIIMS. For more details on the AIIMS PG Registration 2020, AIIMS PG Exam 2020 and others, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the authority on a frequent basis.

