AIIMS PG Exam 2019; AIIMS has cancelled the PG Exam 2019 at Bhubaneswar centre after Cyclone Fani wreaked havoc across Odisha. The exam was supposed to held on May 5, 2019. According to reports, five people have lost their lives in the coastal state.

AIIMS PG Exam 2019: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi on Friday cancelled PG Exam 2019 in Bhubaneswar after the state was hit by Cyclone Fani. The exam was scheduled to be held on Sunday, May 5. According to reports, the exam will not be conducted until normalcy returns in Bhubaneswar. The Odisha coast was hit by Cyclone Fani on Friday morning at around 8 am.

Director General of Press Information Bureau Sitanshu Kar said that the Cyclone Fani caused damage to AIIIMS Bhubaneshwar, blowing off the roof of the structure. However, he said that all the patients, staff members and students are safe.

Video clip of a roof being blown off at the undergraduate hostel in AIIMS Bhubaneshwar due to #CycloneFani #Fani #FaniCyclone #FaniUpdates pic.twitter.com/97c5ELQJ46 — Sitanshu Kar (@DG_PIB) May 3, 2019

This year, the AIIMS has changed the pattern for PG exam 2019. There will be 200 Multiple Choice Questions. These questions will be divided into seven parts which are as follows:

1. Single best answer type questions

2. Multiple true-false type questions

3. Match the following type questions

4. Sequential arrangements type questions

5. Multiple completion type questions

6. Reason assertion type questions

7. Extended matching questions

The PG Exam 2019 will be held in seven zones across 65 different cities. As per the AIIMS prospectus, it had invited the applications for the 464 posts of MD/MS/DM/MCh and 14 posts of MDS. The exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon on May 5 and the results will be declared on May 13, 2019. The AIIMS had released the admit cards on April 25, 2019.

Meanwhile, Cyclone Fani wreaked havoc in Odisha after it made landfall in the state on Friday morning. The severe storm, coupled with high-velocity winds and rainfall, uprooted or damaged everything whatever came in its way.

Before Fani made landfall in Odisha, around one million people were moved to safer places. Despite large scale evacuation, five people were killed in the storm. Odisha is not new to calamities, it was hit by Cyclone Titli in October 2018.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App