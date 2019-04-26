AIIMS PG July 2019: The postgraduate entrance exam will be held on May 5, 2019. Medical aspirants can download their admit card on the official website i.e. aiimsexams.org

AIIMS PG July 2019: Admit card for the All India Institue of Medical Science (AIIMS) has been released for the July postgraduate (PG) entrance examination going to be held this year. The hall ticket is available at the official website i.e. aiimsexams.org The PG exam will be held on May 5, 2019.

AIIMS PG July 2019: Steps to download admit card

Go to the official website i.e. aiimsexams.org On the homepage, click ‘download admit card’ link Enter registration number, and roll number’ Once you have entered the details, your admit card will be displayed on the screen Download your hall ticket, take a print out and save it for future reference

AIIMS PG July 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have an MBBS degree for MD/MS and BDS degree for MDS from a recognised institution that comes under the Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India. One year of internship experience on or before January 31, 2019. For those from the General category, a minimum of 55 per cent aggregate in MBBS while those from SC/SAT, they should have an aggregate of 50 per cent

The post graduation course offers admission in five MDS programmes and a total of 499 MD/MS seats in Basic Clinical and Clinical Sciences.

Important dates:

PG Entrance exam: May 5, 2019

Result: May 10, 2019 (tentative)

AIIMS has six other centres across India besides the one in Delhi, which is the headquarter, established in 1956. Other six colleges are AIIMS Bhopal, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, AIIMs Jodhpur, AIIMS Patna, AIIMS Raipur and AIIMS Rishikesh.

AIIMS PG 2019 is conducted in the month of May and November for the sessions of January and July respectively. It is conducted at the national level for admission to postgraduate courses such as MD (Doctor of Medicine), MDS (Master of Dental Surgery), DM (Doctorate of Medicine), MS (Master of surgery). The result of AIIMS PG 2019 for the January session has already been announced.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App