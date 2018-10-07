AIIMS Recruitment 2018: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has invited applications from eligible candidates for the position of Nursing Officers. Candidates interested to apply for the posts can check the official website and start applying.

As per reports, the vacancies are available at AIIMS Bhopal, AIIMS Patna, AIIMS Jodhpur and AIIMS Raipur. All the interested candidates who are willing to apply for the posts can check their eligibility and vacancy details on the official website of AIIMS. The last date for submission of application forms through the prescribed format has been scheduled for October 29, 2018.

Applicants must have a degree in BSc (Hons) Nursing / BSc Nursing or BSc (Post-Certificate) / Post-Basic BSc Nursing or Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery or should have been registered as nurses and midwife in State or under the Indian Nursing Council. Candidates applying for the post must be in between 21-30 years as on the last date of application submission.

Vacancy Details:

AIIMS Bhopal: 600 posts

AIIMS Jodhpur: 600 posts

AIIMS Patna: 500 posts

AIIMS Raipur: 300

Application fee:

General category: Rs 1,500

SC/ ST candidates: Rs 1,200

How to check the AIIMS Recruitment 2018 Notification online?

Visit the official website of AIIMS – aiimsexams.org Search for the link that reads, “AIIMS Recruitment 2018 Notification” online Click on the link and read the full notification Now, go to the Apply Online option and click on it Fill in all the necessary details correctly in the form Pay the application fee online if necessary and finally submit Take a print out of the application for future reference

