AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2018: Applications have been invited from eligible candidates for the position of JRF or Junior Research Fellows at All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2018: All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi has released a notification for the engagement of JRF or Junior Research Fellows through its official website. According to the notification, it has invited applications for the position of Junior Research Fellow.

Candidates interested to apply for the posts can check the eligibility criteria and vacancy details on the through the official website of AIIMS. Eligible candidates can submit their application form directly to All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi on or before the last date which has been scheduled for October 5, 2018.

Moreover, as per reports, the candidates applying for the posts must have passed BDS or Bachelor of Dental Surgery from a recognised Institute. Other qualifications regarding the post have been mentioned on the notification available on the official website of AIIMS.

How to apply online?

Visit the official website of AIIMS

Search for the recruitment or careers link and click on it

Under the same, click on the relevant link that reads, “Applications open for JRF”

Click on the link and read the fill notification

Now, go to the Apply Online option and click on it

Fill in all the necessary details correctly in the form

Make fee payment online and finally submit

Take a print out of the application form for future reference

To go to the official website of the AIIMS, click on this link: https://www.aiimsexams.org/

