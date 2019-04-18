AIIMS recruitment 2019: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released a notification for 394 vacancies through its official website. Interested candidates can check the notification and apply through the prescribed format before the closure of the application process.

AIIMS recruitment 2019: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has invited applications for the posts of Senior Resident and Senior Demonstrator in various specialities through a notification released on its official website recently. According to reports, there are 394 vacancies for which the notification has been released. All the interested candidates are advised to check the notification on the official website and apply through the prescribed format. The last date for submission of the online applications has been scheduled for May 7, 2019. The official website of AIIMS through which the applications can be accessed is www.aiimsexams.org.

How to apply for AIIMS recruitment 2019?

Visit the official website of AIIMS as mentioned above – www.aiimsexams.org

Candidates need to click on the Apply Online option on the homepage

On clicking, the candidates will be directed to a new page

Here, enter the details in the application form

AIIMS recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Online application process started from – April 16, 2019

Last date for submission of online application – May 7, 2019 till 05:00 PM

Date for uploading application status – May 16, 2019

Last date for document submission and images for Regularization of Rejected Application – May 22, 2019

Admit Card release date (tentative): May 29, 2019

Date of Online Exam – June 9, 2019

Result declaration date – June 14, 2019 (tentative)

Interview – June 8,19,20,21 and 22, 2019

