AIIMS Recruitment 2019: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur has invited applications for the posts of staff nurse, data entry operator and other posts. All the candidates are supposed to complete the application process before the last date which is May 22, 2019.

Important dates for the AIIMS recruitment 2019:

Last date for submission of application: May 22, 2019

Vacancy details for the AIIMS recruitment 2019:

Staff Nurse: 2 vacancies

Senior Research Nurse: 1 vacancy

Lab Technician: 1 vacancy

Data Entry Operator: 1 vacancy

Lab Attendant: 1 vacancy

Eligibility Criteria for the AIIMS recruitment 2019:

Staff Nurse: The candidate must possess a diploma in nursing or midwifery (GNM) or B.Sc Nursing.

Senior Research Nurse: The candidate must possess a degree in nursing from an Institute recognized by the nursing council of India with 3-year experience.

Lab Technician: The candidates must possess a B.Sc. in Microbiology, Biotechnology, Biochemistry or Life Science and with minimum two years of working in a diagnostic or research laboratory Or 12th with a diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology and with minimum five years of working in a diagnostic or research laboratory.

Data Entry Operator: Graduate with knowledge of data entry work. With Basic computer knowledge of word, Excel and Powerpoint.

Lab Attendant: 10 +2 or equivalent from a recognized board and 3 years of experience of working in a diagnostic laboratory.

How to apply for the AIIMS recruitment 2019:

All the interested and eligible candidates can submit their application with photocopies of all the necessary documents to Dr Atul Jindal, PI, BMGF Multicentric Sepsis Study, Department of Pediatrics, AIIMS, Raipur, Chhattisgarh, Pin Code 492099 on or before May 22, 2019.

