AIIMS Recruitment 2019: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has invited application for 503 posts of Nursing Staff Officers in AIIMS, Delhi. All the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment of the posts of Nursing Staff Officers by visiting the official website of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), aiimsexams.org.

AIIMS Recruitment 2019: Name and number of posts

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is going to recruit 503 candidates at the post of Nursing Staff Officers through this recruitment drive.

Last date to apply AIIMS Recruitment 2019:

The last date to apply for the recruitment to the post of Nursing staff officer in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is August 21, 2019, till 5:00 AM.

Eligibility criteria for AIIMS Recruitment 2019:

Age limit:

The lower age limit for the recruitment to the post of Staff Nursing Officer in The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is 18 years and the upper age limit for the same is 30 years.

Educational qualification:

In order to get recruited at the post of Staff Nursing Officers, the candidates need to hold a BSc (Hon) (Nursing) or BSc (Nursing) from a recognized University.

Application Fee for AIIMS Recruitment 2019:

The application fee for the candidates belonging to the General and OBC category is Rs 1500, on the other hand, for the candidates of SC, ST and the EWS category is Rs 1200. For the candidates belonging to the PWD category, no fees will be charged.

Exam date of AIIMS Recruitment 2019:

The examinations for the Nursing Staff Officers is scheduled to be held on August 15, 2019, and the result for the same will be announced on September 24, 2019.

