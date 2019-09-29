AIIMS Recruitment 2019: Competitive Exam for the post of Senior Residents and Senior Demonstrators will be held on November 24. Candidates can check the official website for more information.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is all set to conduct the competitive exam for the recruitment of Senior Residents and Senior Demonstrators. The exam will be held in November. The officials will conduct the exam for the above posts on November 24, 2019. For the Senior Resident posts, candidates can apply till October 15 at the official website @aiimsexams.org.

The application process for the post of Senior Resident entrance exam is still going on. The candidates who want to apply for the post can visit the official website and enter all the details and educational qualification details for applying the post.

As per the notice released by the AIIMS, the online applications from the candidates are required for the period of 3 years. The posts include existing vacant posts, the backlog of SC, ST, OBC, and the posts fall vacant between January 1, 2020, to June 30, 2020.

The exam for the above-mentioned posts will be held in several places including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai. The AIIMS is all set to conduct the entrance exam for the admission to PG courses in November. The entrance exam is scheduled to be held on November 17, 2019.

Meanwhile, the results for the same will be declared within 5 days after the exams. The registration process for the same will be open till October 11, 2019. The candidates can check the website of AIIMS and can get the latest updates for the exams.

AIIMS is conducting PG entrance exams twice a year. The two sessions were held in January and July session. For the January session, the exam is held in November and for July session, the exam to be announced on November 27, 2019.

The entrance exams for the two sessions are important to get admission in the hospital. Candidates who crack the exam get admission in the AIIMS while the candidates who failed to crack will be allowed to sit in the courses.

