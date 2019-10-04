AIIMS Notification 2019: All India Institute of Medical Science is hiring the candidates for Professor, Assistant Professor, and other posts. The application submission was started from the day of notification released on its official website @aiimsrishikesh.edu.in i.e. on September 14. Eligible candidates cand apply through the prescribed format on or before October 31.
Wonderful opportunity for those who want to work in the government’s medical sector. Aspirants are requested to check their eligibility before applying for these posts. There are many departments for which these posts are recruited, so candidates should aware of all the departments and interested departments. Don’t forget to mention yourself under the correct department and post.
Candidates while filling the form should keep in mind that incorrect information can lead to rejecting the form. The organization has clearly mentioned the notification that the post is full time and hence other practices in any kind are prohibited. The accommodation facility will be provided by the organization, it’s up to the candidates whether he wants to stay in the institute or don’t want to. Applicants should take the print out of filled application form for future reference.
AIIMS Notification 2019: Posts details
Additional Professor
Associate Professor
Assistant Professor
Professor
AIIMS Notification: Professor, Assistant Professor, Additional Professor, and Associate Professor’s departments’ details
Anatomy
Burn & Plastic Surgery
CTVS
Dermatology
Emergency Medicine
Endocrinology
ENT
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
General Medicine
Hospital Administration
Microbiology
Medical Oncology/ Haematology
Neurology
Nuclear Medicine
Neonatology
Neurosurgery
Obs & Gynae
Ophthalmology
Pediatrics
Pathology
Pediatric Surgery
Physiology
Radio Diagnosis
Surgical Gastroenterology
Trauma
Urology
AIIMS Notification 2019: How to apply
- Visit the official website @aiimsrishikesh.ac.in
- Click on Job
- You will redirect to the new page where all the notification are available
- Search for the link, Advertisement for faculty post on direct recruitment/ deputation/ contractual basis
- You will find out application link in the 3rd column of the above link
- Click on it
- Register yourself
- Then log in to fill the application form
- Download the filled application form for further reference