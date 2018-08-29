AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2018: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh has released a notification for the recruitment of 668 vacant posts. The last date for online application is September 14, 2018. Here are the steps you can follow to apply for AIIMS Rishikesh recruitment 2018.

AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2018: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh has invited applications for the recruitment of 668 vacant posts through its official website. According to reports in a leading daily, the last date for submitting the filled up applications through the official website, aiimsrishikesh.edu.in is September 14, 2018.

Interested and eligible candidates are advised to check the official website – aiimsrishikesh.edu.in and apply for the vacancies through the prescribed format as per the notification for recruitment online. The applicants should also note the eligibility criteria for applying to the posts.

Eligibility Criteria: AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2018

For Nursing Officer: A candidate needs to have a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing (BSc Nursing) from a recognized University or Institute.

For Technical Officer: Candidates need to have a Bachelor’s Degree in (Medical Lab Technology or BSc in the equivalent).

For Senior Programmer: Candidates need to have BE / BTech / MCA / BSc degree with Diploma in Computer Application along with working experience in the IT systems/networking/hardware configuration/software programming in the Ministries/Departments of Government of India/State Government/Union Territories for 10 years.

For Radiotherapy Technician: Applicants need to have a two-year diploma in radiography along with some work experience for the post.

For Programmer (Data Processing Assistant): The applicant should have a diploma in radiography from the accredited institution with two years of working experience.

For Private Secretary: The applicants need to have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university.

For Personal Assistant and Office Assistant: The applicant should possess a degree in any discipline from a recognized university or equivalent.

Vacancy Details: AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2018

Total number of posts: 668

Nursing Officer- 611

Technical Officer-9

Senior programmer -1

Radiotherapy Technician-17

Programmer-2

Private secretary- 5

Personal assistant – 7

Office Assistant-16

Here are the steps to check AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2018 Notification:

Visit the website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, aiimsrishikesh.edu.in Search for the notification link on the homepage Click on it Candidates will be directed to a new page Read the detailed notification and follow the instruction to apply online

Rishikesh AIIMS recruitment 2018: How to apply?

Visit the official website aiimsrishikesh.edu.in

Use your registered email id to login

Fill the necessary details in the application form and click next

Make Application Fee payment

Once filling up the application is complete, click on the submit button

Download and take a printout for further reference if necessary

