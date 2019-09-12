AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2019: Online application for Professor, Assistant Professor, Additional Professor and Associate Professor will be issued on September 14. Interested candidates can apply for these posts by visiting AIIMS’s official website on September 14 and before October 31.

Candidates are advised that who all are working in government service, he/she has to intimate his/her employer. Before going the institute applicants have to produce relieving certificate from their present employer. If candidates application information found false then he/she will be disqualified from this post.

Candidates should keep in mind that appointment is full time and private practice of any kind is prohibited. Although residential accommodation will be allowed at Institute for all the selected candidates. Employees will be governed by new pension scheme as per provision contained in the Ministry of Finance.

AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2019: Professor, Assistant Professor, Additional Professor and Associate Professor’s department details

Anatomy

Burn & Plastic Surgery

CTVS

Dermatology

Emergency Medicine

Endocrinology

ENT

Gastroenterology

General Surgery

General Medicine

Hospital Administration

Microbiology

Medical Oncology/ Haematology

Neurology

Nuclear Medicine

Neonatology

Neurosurgery

Obs & Gynae

Ophthalmology

Paediatrics

Pathology

Paediatric Surgery

Physiology

Radio Diagnosis

Surgical Gastroenterology

Trauma

Urology

AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2019: Salary

General and OBC(Male)- Rs 3,000

General and OBC(Female)- Rs 1,000

SC/ST- Rs 5,00

OPH- Exempt

AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2019: Qualification and experience

Medical candidates

Additional Professor – Interested candidates should have 10 years teaching and/or research experience in a recognized institution in the subject speciality after obtaining of M.D. or M.S. or equivalent qualification.

Associate Professor – All the candidates are required to have 6 years teaching and/or research experience in experience in a recognized institution in the subject speciality after obtaining of M.D./M.S. or equivalent.

Assistant Professor – Applicants must have 3 years teaching and/or research experience in experience in a recognized institution in the subject speciality after obtaining of M.D./M.S. or equivalent.

Professor – Candidate should have 14 years teaching and research experience in a recognized institution in the subject speciality after obtaining of M.D. or M.S. or equivalent qualification.

Non- Medical candidates

Experience should be the same as medical candidates have for Professor, Assistant Professor, Additional Professor and Associate Professor posts.

Moreover, candidates should have done a PhD in the concerned field.

