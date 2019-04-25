AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2019: The medical institute is hiring for posts like yoga instructor, medical officer and other posts in Group A, B and C category. The application process has begun and those interested should apply@aiimsrishikesh.edu.in by June 4, 2019.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh has job openings for the post of Medical Officer, Yoga Instructor and other posts in Group A, Group B and Group C. Candidates are required to apply for the aforementioned posts by June 4, 2019. A total of 258 candidates will be hired through this drive out of which 15 posts are for Group A, 41 for Group B and 202 posts for Group C.

Important Date:

AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Group A- 15 posts

Group B- 41 posts

Group C- 202 posts

AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Group A

For Deputy Medical Superintendent- MD/ MHA recognized by MCI or MD/MS in any clinical speciality with 3 years of experience. For Medical Officer: Candidate should have a degree in AYUSH stream from an established university. For Yoga Instructor: Degree from a recognized university is a must and diploma in yoga is also needed.

Group B

For Medico-Social Service Officer: MA/MSW specialization in Medical Social Work from an established university. For Junior Accounts Officer: Candidates applying for this post should be Commerce Graduates. For Junior Hindi Translator: Masters Degree in Hindi from a recognized university. Candidates should also have English as a compulsory or elective subject.

Group C

For Sanitary Inspector: Candidate should be 12th pass and have done health sanitary inspector course from a recognized university For Storekeeper cum clerk: Graduate from a recognized University with one year of experience For Driver: Candidate should be 10th pass from a recognized board For operator: 10th pass from a recognized board and ITI diploma

