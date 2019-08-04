AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2019: The applications have been invited for the post of Medical Social Worker, Data Entry Operator (DEO) cum Statistician by the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh for different projects on the official website.

AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2019: The All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh has invited the applications for Medical Social Worker, Data Entry Operator (DEO) cum Statistician posts for different projects on the official website. Eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview which will be held on August 09, 2019 at 09.00 am.

Medical Social Worker AIIMS Rishikesh and SEWA THDC Project has 02 vacant posts. Data Entry Operator Cum Statistician, AIIMS Rishikesh and SEWA THDC project, has 01 vacant post.

Medical Social Worker Effect of nonpharmacologic can apply for the post till 30 years old with the cardiovascular risk in a selected rural block of Rishikesh with one vacant post.

Age limit for all the posts is 35 years

An age relaxation in an upper age limit for SC/ST/OBC candidates according to the government norms.

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the interview being organised by the selection body.

The application can be downloaded through the prescribed format which can be downloaded through the official website or the link which is mentioned. Carry all the documents through necessary documents in the MS Officer, AIIMS, Rishikesh. Reporting time for the interview is upto 9.00 am.

Posts are completely based on a contract basis. No claim for the regular post in AIIMS Rishikesh shall be entertained. Only after acquiring a minimum essential qualification, the experience will be gained.

If the performance of the appointee does not found to be satisfactory, an appointment can be terminated at any time without any notice.

Meanwhile, The All India Institutes of Medical Sciences, Bathinda, (Punjab) has started the applications for dynamic and passionate candidates for the recruitment of various Group B and C (hospital attendant, nursing officer, library and lab attendant) posts.

