AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2019: All India Institute of Medical Science, Rishikesh has invited the application or the recruitment of Professor, Assistant Professor, Additional Professor and Associate Professor. These posts are dived into the various department including Pathology, Ophthalmology and Trauma. Candidates can apply through its official website on or before October 31.

Candidates are advised to select the correct post and its department. Who all are working in government service, he/she has to intimate his/her employer. Moreover, candidates have to produce relieving certificate from their present employer. While filling the application candidates should keep in mind that if the information found false then they will be disqualified.

After filling the application candidates should download the print out for the further reference. All the selected candidates will get the residential accommodation at Institute. The practice of any kind is prohibited and its a full-time job. The decision of competent authority regarding selection of candidates will be final and no representation will be entertained in this regard.

AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2019: Posts details

Additional Professor

Associate Professor

Assistant Professor

Professor

AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2019: Qualification and experience

Medical candidates

Additional Professor – Interested candidates should have 10 years teaching and/or research experience in a recognised institution in the subject speciality after obtaining of M.D. or M.S. or equivalent qualification.

Associate Professor – All the candidates are required to have 6 years teaching and/or research experience in experience in a recognised institution in the subject speciality after obtaining of M.D./M.S. or equivalent.

Assistant Professor – Applicants must have 3 years teaching and/or research experience in experience in a recognised institution in the subject speciality after obtaining of M.D./M.S. or equivalent.

Professor– Candidate should have 14 years teaching and research experience in a recognised institution in the subject speciality after obtaining of M.D. or M.S. or equivalent qualification.

Non- Medical candidatesÂ

Experience should be the same as medical candidates have for Professor, Assistant Professor, Additional Professor and Associate Professor posts.

Experience should be the same as medical candidates have for Professor, Assistant Professor, Additional Professor and Associate Professor posts. Moreover, candidates should have done a PhD in the concerned field.

AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2019: Professor, Assistant Professor, Additional Professor and Associate Professor’s departments’ details

Anatomy

Burn & Plastic Surgery

CTVS

Dermatology

Emergency Medicine

Endocrinology

ENT

Gastroenterology

General Surgery

General Medicine

Hospital Administration

Microbiology

Medical Oncology/ Haematology

Neurology

Nuclear Medicine

Neonatology

Neurosurgery

Obs & Gynae

Ophthalmology

Paediatrics

Pathology

Paediatric Surgery

Physiology

Radio Diagnosis

Surgical Gastroenterology

TraumaÂ

TraumaÂ Urology

AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2019: Application fee

General and OBC(Male)- Rs 3,000

General and OBC(Female)- Rs 1,000

SC/ST- Rs 5,00

SC/ST- Rs 5,00 OPH- Exempt

AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2019: Click the links below for more information

Notification

Official Website

