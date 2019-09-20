AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2019: All India Institute of Medical Science, Rishikesh has invited the application or the recruitment of Professor, Assistant Professor, Additional Professor and Associate Professor. These posts are dived into the various department including Pathology, Ophthalmology and Trauma. Candidates can apply through its official website on or before October 31.
Candidates are advised to select the correct post and its department. Who all are working in government service, he/she has to intimate his/her employer. Moreover, candidates have to produce relieving certificate from their present employer. While filling the application candidates should keep in mind that if the information found false then they will be disqualified.
After filling the application candidates should download the print out for the further reference. All the selected candidates will get the residential accommodation at Institute. The practice of any kind is prohibited and its a full-time job. The decision of competent authority regarding selection of candidates will be final and no representation will be entertained in this regard.
AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2019: Posts details
- Additional Professor
- Associate Professor
- Assistant Professor
- Professor
AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2019: Qualification and experience
Medical candidates
- Additional Professor– Interested candidates should have 10 years teaching and/or research experience in a recognised institution in the subject speciality after obtaining of M.D. or M.S. or equivalent qualification.
- Associate Professor– All the candidates are required to have 6 years teaching and/or research experience in experience in a recognised institution in the subject speciality after obtaining of M.D./M.S. or equivalent.
- Assistant Professor– Applicants must have 3 years teaching and/or research experience in experience in a recognised institution in the subject speciality after obtaining of M.D./M.S. or equivalent.
- Professor– Candidate should have 14 years teaching and research experience in a recognised institution in the subject speciality after obtaining of M.D. or M.S. or equivalent qualification.
Non- Medical candidatesÂ
- Experience should be the same as medical candidates have for Professor, Assistant Professor, Additional Professor and Associate Professor posts.
- Moreover, candidates should have done a PhD in the concerned field.
AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2019: Professor, Assistant Professor, Additional Professor and Associate Professor’s departments’ details
- Anatomy
- Burn & Plastic Surgery
- CTVS
- Dermatology
- Emergency Medicine
- Endocrinology
- ENT
- Gastroenterology
- General Surgery
- General Medicine
- Hospital Administration
- Microbiology
- Medical Oncology/ Haematology
- Neurology
- Nuclear Medicine
- Neonatology
- Neurosurgery
- Obs & Gynae
- Ophthalmology
- Paediatrics
- Pathology
- Paediatric Surgery
- Physiology
- Radio Diagnosis
- Surgical Gastroenterology
- TraumaÂ
- Urology
AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2019: Application fee
- General and OBC(Male)- Rs 3,000
- General and OBC(Female)- Rs 1,000
- SC/ST- Rs 5,00
- OPH- Exempt
