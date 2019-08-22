AIIMS Rishikesh recruitment 2019: AIIMS Rishikesh has invited job applications for group A faculty, interested candidates can apply, read further to get the direct website link

Applications have been invited by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for the recruitment to the post of Faculty (Group A). All the eligible and interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same by following the prescribed format on or before the last date which is October 25, 2019.

Important dates for AIIMS Recruitment 2019:

Last date for the submission of the application: October 25, 2019

Vacancy details for the AIIMS Recruitment 2019:

Faculty (Group A): 43 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria for AIIMS Recruitment 2019:

Educational Qualification:

Professor:

For medical candidates, 14 years of teaching or research experience is required in a recognized university in the subject specialty after obtaining MD, MS or equivalent qualification.

For non-medical candidates, fourteen years of experience of teaching or research in the concerned subject after getting a Ph.D.

Additional Professor:

Medical candidates: 10 years of experience from a recognized university in the concerned subject after obtaining MD, MS or equivalent qualification.

Non-medical candidates: 10 years of teaching experience or research experience in the concerned subject after obtaining Ph.D.

Associate Professor:

Medical Candidates: Six years of research or teaching experience from a recognized university in the concerned subject after getting MD, MS or any equivalent qualification.

Payscale for AIIMS Recruitment 2019:

Professor: Shortlisted candidates will be paid between Rs 1,59,100 to Rs 2,20,200.

Additional professor: Shortlisted candidates will be paid between Rs 1,39,600 to 2,11,300.

Associate professor: Shortlisted candidates will be paid between Rs 1,31,400 to Rs 2,04,700.

Assistant professor: Shortlisted candidates will be paid between Rs 1,01,500 to Rs 1,67,400.

Here is the direct link for the website:

https://www.aiims.edu/en/notices/recruitment/aiims-recruitment.html

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App