AIIMS Rishikesh recruitment 2019: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh has released applications for 05 Councilor, Eye Bank Technician and other Posts. The candidates who will fulfil the eligibility criteria can appear for walk-in-interview which will be held on April 1, 2019.

Candidates are requested to read the eligibility criteria written below and for more details visit the official website- aiimsrishikesh.edu.in

Important Date:

• April 1, 2019: Scheduled for the Walk-in-Interview

AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2019 Vacancy details:

• Eye bank technician-01

• Coucilor-03

• Corneal Transplant Coordinator-01

Education Qualification for AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2019

• Eye bank technician- Candidate should have 12 with Science or Lab technician, Experience in Eye Banking.

• Councillor- Candidate should have Class 12 education minimum, Experience in Eye Banking.

• Corneal Transplant Coordinator-Candidate should have Bachelor in any subject, Experience in Eye Banking

note: Experience in Eye Banking mandatory

AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2019 Pay scale

• Eye bank technician- Rs.20,000

• Councilor- Rs.20,000/

• Corneal Transplant Coordinator- Rs.20,000/-

AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2019 Application procedure

The eligible candidates can attend the Walk-in-Interview that will be held on April 01, 2019 at the Department of Ophthalmology, AIIMS Rishikesh.

About AIIMS, Rishikesh:

AIIMS, Rishikesh is one of the SIX AIIMS like main healthcare institutes being established by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna (PMSSY). Aiming to correct regional imbalances in quality tertiary level healthcare in the country. The All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Parliament in 2012. This Act enabled the Rishikesh AIIMS to be a self-ruling body on the lines of the existing AIIMS, Delhi.

