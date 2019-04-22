AILET 2019: The National Law University has released the admit cards for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2019. The candidates who have filled the application form for the same can get their admit cards by visiting the official website of the National Law University, nludelhi.ac.in.

AILET 2019 admit cards will be available at the official websites including nludelhi.admissionhelp.com and nlu.delhi.ac.in.

Candidates are required to bring two stamp size photographs and a photo identity proof just in case the photo of the student is not clear in the copy of the admit card.

Steps to download the AILET 2019 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the National Law University (NLU), nlu.delhi.ac.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying download AILET admit card.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: The new page will consist of instructions regarding the admit card and a download link.

Step 5: Tap the link.

Step 6: Select the course and enter all the required details.

Step 7: Tap the submit button.

Step 8: The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 9: Download the admit card.

Step 10: Take a print of the admit card and keep a copy with you for future use.

The NLU organises the AILET exam for 70 seats of BALLB and 10 seats out of total 80 seats in NLU are for foreign students. The LLM has 80 seats and the PhD programme has 8 seats. The exam will be held in 20 cities across India.

