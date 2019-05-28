AILET 2019 results out: The National Law University has declared the results for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2019 conducted on May 28, 2019. Candidates can check and download their result by visiting the official website of the National Law University (NLU), nludelhi.ac.in.

The AILET exam is conducted for admissions in BA LLB. All the candidates who have appeared for the AILET 2019 can check and download their result by visiting the official website of the National Law University (NLU), nludelhi.ac.in.

The AILET 2019 exam was scheduled to be held on May 5, 2019, at different centres across the country. All the candidates who will clearly pass the exams be eligible to secure admissions in the National Law University (NLU) Delhi.

The merit list for the AILET 2019 was also published in which Saumya Singh topped the examination with 93.25 per cent marks, Mariyam Mayan secured the second rank by scoring 89.75 per cent marks and Harsh Sethi secured the third rank by scoring 85.25 per cent.

Steps to check the AILET 2019 results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the National Law University (NLU), nludelhi.ac.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying BA LLB (Hons) Final Result AILET 2019.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the provided credentials in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: Your AILET 2019 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the result.

Step 8: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

The exam organising authority NLU or the

National Law University has issued the AILET 2019 results accompanied with 8 merit lists. These merit list include, AILET 2019 merit list for selected candidates, AILET 2019 mark wise merit list, AILET 2019 merit list SC candidates, AILET 2019 merit list ST candidates, AILET 2019 merit list for person with disabilities, AILET 2019 merit list Kashmiri migrants candidates, AILET 2019 merit list of Jammu and Kashmir candidates.

The results for the LLM and PhD programmes is likely to be announced on June 2, 2019, by the NLU, Delhi.

